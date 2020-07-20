Cleda Aleene Neal, 92, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.She was born in Le Junior, Ky. on July 30, 1927 to the late Charles and Bessie Osborne. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert E. Neal; one brother, Claude Osborne; and three sisters, Vera Osborne, Betty Osborne, Lilly Shiver; a half-sister, Sue; and a son-in-law, Samuel Gann.She retired from Harrison Memorial Hospital, as a nurses aid for many years. She was also a longtime member of the Church of God and belonged to Webster Avenue Church of God. God and family were important. She was a dedicated Christian with a sweet, and gentle spirit.She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Gann; one half-brother, Glen David Osborne; three half-sisters, Freda, Patsy, and Debbie; two grandsons, Christopher Dale (Jennifer), Kendall (Anita); two great-grandchildren, Andrew Gann, Breanna Gann; and one step-grandson, Ben Gann.A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. at Beeler Cemetery in Speedwell, Tenn. Officiating will be Garry Stith.