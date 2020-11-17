1/1
Clifford Darrell Moore
1948 - 2020
Clifford "C.D." Darrell Moore, 72, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 at VA Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born in Cynthiana on April 14, 1948 to the late Russell and Lillian Colsten Moore. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Florence Moore; four brothers Charles Moore, Johnny Moore, Bob Moore, Albert Moore; three sisters, Ruth Swinford, Barbara Stroughb, and Gladys Maffett.
He is survived by one son, Daryl (Frances) Ray Moore; two daughters, Dorothy (David) Doyle, Pam Hendrix; one brother, Billy Moore; seven grandchildren, Antonia Stanfield, Nathan Hendrix, Emily Hendrix, Sam Doyle, Sarah Doyle, Autumn Holbert, Josh Berry; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey Stanfield, Emma Stanfield, Eden Deskins, and Charlie Deskins.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson, 6980 Danville Rd., Nicholasville, KY.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
