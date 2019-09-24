Clifford Delyle Hess, 82, of Cynthiana, Ky. and Palmetto, Florida passed away quietly at Saint Joseph Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria; children, Debbie (Mikel) McKinley, Cecil (Susan) Hess and Jackie (Jamie) Whitaker, all of Cynthiana, Ky. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael W. (Penny) Fryman of Cynthiana, Mikel D. (Mary) McKinley Jr. of Cynthiana, Melinda D. (Michael) Rath of Cynthiana, Jason T. (Heather) Hill of Lexington, Lauren (Nick) Matteola of Cynthiana, and Jessica (Kyle Bruener) Hess of Palmetto, Florida; 12 great-grandchildren, Garrett Fryman, Meredith Fryman, John Mikel Sidles, Matthew Sidles, Daniel Sidles, Miriam Abigail McKinley, Landon Hill, Madison Hill, Gatlin Hill, Harper Hill, Gabriel Matteola and Elizabeth Matteola; a brother, Raymond (Mary) Hess Jr. of Vassar, Michigan; and sisters, Donna (Delmar) Bierlien of Zephyr Hills, Florida and Martha (LaVon) Long of Vassar, Michigan; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Born in February 1937, he was a 1956 graduate of Vassar High School, served in the Naval Reserves, a former employee of Eaton Foundry/Grede PermCast and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Internment will precede a family life celebration. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Highway 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.