Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Collis P. Whitaker. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Collis P. Whitaker, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away April 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born in Harrison County on March 5, 1947 to the late Russell V. Whitaker and Martha E. Fryman Whitaker.

Collis was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force Vietnam veteran where he served from 1966 until 1972. He was stationed in Fayetteville, North Carolina until he was deployed to Vietnam. Collis also served as Crew Chief in the Blind Bat Operation.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Martha Whitaker; a daughter, Melissa Kay Whitaker and a sister, Sonja C. Olin.

Collis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rosemary Whitaker; his daughter, Dee Anne Abrams and her husband, Brandon; two grandchildren, Cadence White-Abrams and Colton Abrams; three brothers, Kenneth L. Whitaker, Mitchell T. Whitaker and Kelly Joe Whitaker; and two sisters, Leta L. Latimer and Shelly L. Evans.

Due to the circumstances in our community, the family has decided to have services at a later date. Ware Funeral Home will post an update with funeral services as soon as they become available.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

www.warefuneralhome.com Collis P. Whitaker, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away April 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.He was born in Harrison County on March 5, 1947 to the late Russell V. Whitaker and Martha E. Fryman Whitaker.Collis was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force Vietnam veteran where he served from 1966 until 1972. He was stationed in Fayetteville, North Carolina until he was deployed to Vietnam. Collis also served as Crew Chief in the Blind Bat Operation.He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Martha Whitaker; a daughter, Melissa Kay Whitaker and a sister, Sonja C. Olin.Collis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rosemary Whitaker; his daughter, Dee Anne Abrams and her husband, Brandon; two grandchildren, Cadence White-Abrams and Colton Abrams; three brothers, Kenneth L. Whitaker, Mitchell T. Whitaker and Kelly Joe Whitaker; and two sisters, Leta L. Latimer and Shelly L. Evans.Due to the circumstances in our community, the family has decided to have services at a later date. Ware Funeral Home will post an update with funeral services as soon as they become available.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close