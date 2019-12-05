Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hinton-Turner Funeral Home 526 Pleasant Street Paris , KY 40361 (859)-987-1555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hinton-Turner Funeral Home 526 Pleasant Street Paris , KY 40361 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Hinton-Turner Funeral Home 526 Pleasant Street Paris , KY 40361 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Connie was born June 15, 1938 in Mt. Olivet (Robertson County), Ky. to the late Elmore and Garnet Garrison Jett.

During her years she was found wearing many hats, having worked as an inspector for Grede Permcast in Cynthiana, a sewing factory for 14 years, drove a school bus for Robertson County Schools, as well as Wal-Mart in both Georgetown and Paris where she loved talking to customers as they entered the store.

She is survived by her family that she loved spending time with, her husband, Gene Williams; two sons and daughters-in-law, Montana and Brenda Grindstaff Ogden of Paris, and Rodney and Mae Blossom Neace Ogden of Harrison County. Also surviving are her grandchildren Kasey Elizabeth Ogden, Rebecca Ogden Sandfort and husband Paul, Rodney "RJ" Ogden Jr., Monroe Christopher Ogden; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Miles, Taylor Gross, and Brantley Sandfort. Mrs. Ogden also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, M.C. Ogden, two brothers and one sister.

The funeral service for Connie Jett Ogden will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with the Rev. John Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery with pallbearers being R.J. Ogden, Jacob Miles, Paul Sandfort, and Billy Jett. Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 9 at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

