Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Kennedy.
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Connie Kennedy, 91, Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Robertson County on June 24, 1928 to the late Melvin C. Bradley Sr. and Ollie Ingram Bradley. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Kennedy; three brothers, Melvin C. Bradley Jr., Mark Bradley and William Bradley and a sister, Mary Bradley Moore.
Connie is survived by two sons, Steven (Cindy) Rogers and Richard Rogers; two daughters, Genie Rogers (Terry) Gregg and Grace Rogers (Gilbert) Skinner; two stepsons, James (Stacey) Kennedy and Michael (Cheri) Kennedy; 11 grandchildren, Tony Gasser, Danny Gasser, Amanda Sosbe, Becky Hall, Larry Baldwin, Tammy Bale, Sabrina Hatcher, Stevie Rogers, Josh Rogers, Jeremy Rogers and Leigh Ann Foret; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teater with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Gasser, Danny Gasser, Larry Baldwin, Ryan Bale, Justin Gasser, Jordan Gasser, Blake Gasser, Colton Sosbe, Jeremy Rogers, Dillon Gasser, Stevie Rogers and Rick Bale.
Honorary pallbearers are Herby Moore, Gilbert Skinner, Terry Gregg, and Frank Soloman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cynthiana Christian Church, 202 N. Main St., Cynthiana, KY 41031, to Cedar Ridge Health Campus, 1217 US 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031, or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
