Cordelia Hart McKinney Thompson, 92, of Florence, Ky., died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
She was born Dec. 20, 1926 in Cynthiana, Harrison County, Ky., to Marvin Lacy and Sara Hart Taylor McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Ernest Thompson.
Survivors include two sons, William F. Thompson of Tucson, Ariz. and Robert H. (Judith) Thompson of Mason, Ohio; one daughter, Sara M. (Daniel) Berkshire of Sparta, Ky.; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Morgan) Berkshire, Jeremy (Andrea) Berkshire, Danielle Berkshire; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Natalie and Grace.
Funeral services will be held in the Meditation Building at Battle Grove Cemetery, 531 E. Pike St., Cynthiana, Ky., at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, Erlanger, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019