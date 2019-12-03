Craig "Jack" Irvin, 80, of Cynthiana, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Bourbon County on Dec. 25, 1938 to the late Gobel Irvin and Janie Duncan Irvin.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Craig Allen Irvin and six sisters, Lillie Martin, Tillie Vest, Sallie Davis, Mattie Lucas, Blondie Charles and Helen Peak.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Roxie Wilson Irvin; a daughter, Pamela Kearns; two brothers, Fred (Charlotte) Irvin and Sam Irvin; a sister, Rhoda Wright; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews and family friends.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Sammy Harris. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at the Paris Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tinker Jones, John Courtney, Delmar Stith, Ned Tawasha, Donnie McFarland and Travis Irvin.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019