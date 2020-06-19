Crissy Michele Evans
1981 - 2020
Crissy Michele Evans, 39, of Cynthiana passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
Crissy was born in Nicholas, County, Ky., on May 31, 1981, a daughter of Faith Evans Eckler and the late Tony Florence.
In addition to her mother, Faith, she is survived by her step-father James Eckler; children: Zachary and Austin Frederick, Leyla, Shanda, Andy and Shane Evans; two sisters: Tonya Applegate and Candy Wolf both of Cynthiana, Ky.; and her grandmother Cora Mae Florence of Cynthiana, Ky.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 23 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, Ky. Burial will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Ky. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. preceding the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Woodhead Funeral Home to help with burial expenses.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.
