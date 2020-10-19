1/
Cullen Ritchie Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cullen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cullen Ritchie Jr., 68, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15 at his home.
He was born on July 22, 1952, the son of the late Mary Jean Hall Ritchie and Cullen Ritchie Sr. On March 17, 1974 he married Virginia Hounshell and his wife survives his passing.
He was graduate of the University of Kentucky, with an Animal Science degree, as well as an Army veteran and 23 year member of the National Guard. Cullen worked as an Assembly Inspector and Team Leader for Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown, Ky. for 26 years.
In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by two sons, Justin and Jackson Ritchie, both of Berry, Ky., as well as a brother, Shelby Wayne Ritchie of Clinton, Mich.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, Ky. Burial will follow in Pythian Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031 and American Cancer Society, 297 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.
www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhead Funeral Home
106 Main St.
Berry, KY 41003
859-654-3306
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved