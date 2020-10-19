Cullen Ritchie Jr., 68, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15 at his home.
He was born on July 22, 1952, the son of the late Mary Jean Hall Ritchie and Cullen Ritchie Sr. On March 17, 1974 he married Virginia Hounshell and his wife survives his passing.
He was graduate of the University of Kentucky, with an Animal Science degree, as well as an Army veteran and 23 year member of the National Guard. Cullen worked as an Assembly Inspector and Team Leader for Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown, Ky. for 26 years.
In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by two sons, Justin and Jackson Ritchie, both of Berry, Ky., as well as a brother, Shelby Wayne Ritchie of Clinton, Mich.
Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, Ky. Burial will follow in Pythian Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031 and American Cancer Society
, 297 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.www.woodheadfuneralhome.com