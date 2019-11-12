Curtis M. Fuson, 59, of Georgetown, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Lexington on May 21, 1960 to Irene Centers Fuson and the late Edward Fuson.
Besides his mother, Curtis is survived by his wife of 11 years, Cynthia Lizer Fuson; four sons, Daniel (Lydia) Fuson, Chris (Sarah) Fuson, John (Brittany) Fuson and Jacob (Casey) Howard; a brother, Bennie (Paula) Fuson; two sisters, Nancy (David) Richardson and Mary (Jim) Lowery; five grandchildren, Makenna Fuson, Charlotte Fuson, Vivian Fuson, Gracie Perry and Anna Fuson; two nephews, Jordan Richardson and Andrew Lowery; and his two dogs, Max and Calli.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
