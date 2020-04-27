Dale Allen Fryman, 62, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Dale was born Oct. 30, 1957 to the late Andy C. Fryman and Marjorie Ellen Doyle Fryman. Dale was a master electrician, a licensed contractor, and a devoted husband and father.
Survivors include: his wife, Karen Huffer Fryman, Cynthiana; two daughters, Elizabeth Lee Ann (Joe) Cooper, Wilmore and Micah Danielle (Vance Meighan) Fryman, Georgetown; two grandsons, Carroll Brooks Cooper and Mathias Thatcher Meighan; two sisters, Kathy Placier, Georgetown and Linda Reeve, Versailles; as well as three nieces and two nephews.
He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Dale was deeply loved by his community and will be dearly missed by his many friends and loved ones.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020