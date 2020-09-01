1/
Danny Lee Moore
Danny Lee Moore, 60, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.
He was the son of Ocea May Wallingford Moore and the late Ralph Earl Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly West Moore; and two daughters, Leeann Marie Moore and Stephanie Nichole Moore.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson County Funeral Home
724 Sardis Road
Mt. Olivet, KY 41064
606-724-5000
