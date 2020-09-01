Danny Lee Moore, 60, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

He was the son of Ocea May Wallingford Moore and the late Ralph Earl Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Dolly West Moore; and two daughters, Leeann Marie Moore and Stephanie Nichole Moore.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

