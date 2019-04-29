Danny "Punkin" Ray Moore, 65, Cynthiana, passed away, April 25, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Harrison County, July 15, 1953 to the late Frank Moore and Betty Howard Moore, and is preceded in death by a son, Danny Ray Moore and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived his wife, Beverly Moore; two sons, Troy (Theresa) Moore and Jeremy (Jane Allen) Moore; a daughter, Rachell Schimpler; several sisters; five grandchildren, Taylor (Dylan Hatfield) Moore, Scottie Moore, Charlie Moore, Kimberly King and Rebecca (Matt Brunker) King; a great-grandchild, Brayden Brunker; a brother-in-law, Greg Adams; and sister-in-law, Brenda (Ricci) Roland.
A funeral service will be held Monday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Bobby Duncan, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Troy Moore, Jeremy Moore, Scottie Moore, Dylan Hatfield, Matt Brunker and Andrew Milner.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 2, 2019