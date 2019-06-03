Danny Wayne Dunaway, 69, died May 31, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Harrison County on Nov. 24, 1949 to the late Cecil Dunaway and Ruth Groves Dunaway.
He is survived by his son, Bobby Dunaway; his daughter, Kathy Martinson Bansuelo; five grandchildren, Lance Martinson, Eryn Martinson, Danielle Dunaway, Melony Dunaway and Sarah Dunaway; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas Martinson and Chance Knox.
Services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 6, 2019