Daryl Fearn Fryman, 37, Cynthiana, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Harrison County on July 6, 1982 to Billy Fryman and Fernetta Caswell. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fern Caswell, Betty Caswell, Herman Fryman, Flossie Fryman and William J. Fryman and two nephews, Kaden Fryman and Devon Fryman.
Besides his parents, Daryl is survived by his wife, Crystal Moore Fryman; his stepmother, Debbie Fryman; a son, Graves Fryman; two brothers, Jacob Daniel Fryman and Brandon Fryman; two stepdaughters, Brittany Smith and Amber Smith; three granddaughters, Italie Smith, Lakelee Martin and Milana Smith; a grandmother, Helen Nickerson; his mother-in-law, Pamela Sue (Danny) Tolson; and his father-in-law, Shirley Glenn "Butch" (Freida) Moore.
Visitation will be Nov. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ware Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019