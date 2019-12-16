Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lynn Jarvis. View Sign Service Information Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 3421 Harrodsburg Road Lexington , KY 40513 (859)-223-3140 Send Flowers Obituary

David (Dave) Lynn Jarvis, 79, husband of Joyce Preston Jarvis went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home surrounded with his loving family.

Dave was the son of the late Ambrose and Oliff Baxter Jarvis. He was a retired Quality Control Supervisor for Rexroth Pneumatics, a member of Beaver Baptist Church, an Army and National Guard veteran, a member of the Post No. 9528, the American Legion Post No. 67 and the Elks Lodge.

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter, Stacey Jarvis (Mark) Newton; four step daughters, Cheryl Lynn Tate, Debbie Fugate (Scott Burke), Brenda (Ray) Noel and Paula (Nickie) Hensley; 17 grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Newton; Kayla, Brandon and Adam Burke, Chad and Crystal Martin, Heather, James, Tiffany (deceased), Brenden, Marisa, and Chrissy Noel, Nickie, Blake, Zachary and Angelina Hensley; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Jim) Jarvis; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Dave was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road by the Rev. Richard Landers and Bro. Kevin Strausbaugh. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Mark, Michael and Matthew Newton, Chad Martin, Scott, Brandon and Adam Burke.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chris and Richard Landers and Willie Burke.

