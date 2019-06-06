Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ray French. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. David Ray French, 49, Georgetown, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital.

He was born in Cynthiana, Sept. 1, 1969 to Linda Hobday Ross and the late Ray Eugene French. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Juanita French. Dr. French cared for many patients throughout his 19 years of practice. He was employed by Norton Healthcare in Shelbyville, Ky. He was a member of Sunrise Christian Church.

He is survived by his mother, Linda (Kenny) Ross; his wife of 21 years, Tracy Adkins French; two daughters, Madison French and Rachel French; three brothers, Rodney (Jenny) Ross, Michael (Britt) Ross and Benji (Devan) French; a sister, Tessa Nichols; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Joan Hobday; along with several special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 202 N. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Ross, Michael Ross, Benji French, Dr. Corey Stith, Rusty Wiglesworth, Dr. Richard Risher, Mark Turner and Chris Steinberg.

