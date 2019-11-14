David W. Burgess, 50, co-owner of Burgess Tires, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
He was born in Bridgeton, NJ, and was the son of Buck Burgess, Sadieville and the late Dianne S. Burgess.
At a younger age, David raced dirt bikes throughout central Kentucky. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing guitar and listening to music. He was most devoted to his family.
In addition to his father, Buck Burgess, owner of Burgess Tire, he is survived by his children, Ashley (Tim Brown) Burgess, Dayton, Ohio, Isabella Burgess, Cynthiana and Jacob (Cate) Burgess, Cynthiana; loving brother, Brian (Janie) Burgess, Georgetown; and grandchildren, Ezra and Lakeliegh Fogle, Xyilah and Ophelia Brown.
Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Burial will follow at the Porter Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Brian Burgess, Tim Brown, Richard Wiglesworth, B.W. Northcutt, Jeff Bruner, Robby Howard and Rodney Milner.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019