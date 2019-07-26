Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Dorann Piercey. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Dorann Rarrieck Piercey, 68, Cynthiana, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born in Pendleton County, Jan. 15, 1951 to the late Harry Rarrieck and Mary Rose Rarrieck, and is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary "Tootles" Rarrieck Shelton and Lula Mae Rarrieck Butts; and nine brothers, Charlie Rarrieck, Butch Rarrieck, George Rarrieck Sr., Ralph Rarrieck, John Rarrieck, Virgil Rarrieck, Elmor Rarrieck, Robert Francis Rarrieck and Jimmy Rarrieck.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Shawna) Florence; two daughters, Kerrie Ann Florence Alvarez and Ginny (Jessie) Florence; her brother, William Rarrieck; nine grandchildren, Sean Michael Florence, Austin Dale Florence, Michael William Florence, Tyler Wayne Florence, Dalton Gene Florence, Morgan DorAnn Florence, Desiree Brooke Florence, Cheznie Marie Florence and Kendalynn Florence; nine great-grandchildren, Maverick Florence, Memphis Florence, Maleah Florence, Karlee Florence, Greyson Florence, Silas Florence, Karter Florence, Gabriel Florence and River King; and special friends, James Eversole and Jerry Sageser.

A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 30 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Kevin Strausbaugh. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, 409 Ridgeway Ave., Falmouth, KY.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Rarrieck, Tyler Florence, Sean Florence, Austin Florence, Mikey Florence and Dalton Florence.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter, 1751 New Lair Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

