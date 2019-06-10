Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Kay Ritchie. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Kay Landrum Ritchie, 66, of Cynthiana, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Dover Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Harrison County, May 23, 1953 to Norma Ruth Rankin Landrum and the late Freddie Samuel Landrum. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a step-son, James Gregory Ritchie and a brother, Fredrick Wayne Landrum.

She is survived by her husband, Michael David Sr.; a son, Seth Samuel Currans; a daughter, Erinn (Nick Hill); two step sons, Timothy Scott (Dawn) Ritchie and Michael David (Rhonda) Ritchie Jr.; two sisters, Becky Richey and Sharon Landrum Cox; four grandchildren, Weston Hill, Sierra Ritchie, Bub Ritchie and Tyler (Caitlyn) Ritchie; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Ritchie and Abi Ritchie; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Mike Currans. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY or Dover Manor Nursing Home activity fund, 112 Dover Drive, Georgetown, KY 40324.

Pallbearers will be Seth Currans, Timmy Ritchie, Mike Ritchie, Bub Ritchie, Tyler Ritchie and Nick Hill.

Honorary pallbearers will be Weston Hill and Jackson Ritchie.

