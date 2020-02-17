Delma Katherine Wagoner, 78, of Cynthiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital.
She was born in Bath County on Aug. 30, 1941 to the late Chester Ritchie and Mamie Stith Ritchie. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Wagoner.
Delma is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Wagoner; a daughter, Angela (Pete) Curtis; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Justin) Maybrier, Mason Cain, Jessica (Chris) Thomas and Katherine Curtis; and three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Maybrier, Dalton Maybrier and Paul Coy.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Donald Hiten at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Active pallbearers will be Justin Maybrier, Mason Cain, Pete Curtis, Ron Evans, Nathan Gasser and Billy Cameron.
Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Gregory Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020