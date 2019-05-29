Delores Magee, 78, Cynthiana, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Harrison County, June 23, 1940 to the late Fred and Ina Magee.
She is survived by a brother, Davis (Judy) Magee; a sister, Jean Reinking; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allan Magee, Brad Turner, Steve Turner, Joey Busher, Aaron Magee and Austin Magee.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 30, 2019