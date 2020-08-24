1/1
Desiree "Daisy" Barnes
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Desiree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Desiree "Daisy" Barnes, 92, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Belgium on Dec. 12, 1927 to the late Leon Joseph Dauchot and Josephine Francoise DeBacker. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis H. Barnes; and two daughters, Frances "Louise" Siegel, Deborah Ann Barnes.
She retired from 3M, and was a volunteer blanketeer with Project Linus.
She is survived by one daughter, Vickie England; six grandchildren, Mara (Chris) Mischel, Angie Lohman, Debbie Siegel, Stefanie (Mark) Taylor, Robert (Lindsay) England, David England; and eight great-grandchildren, Abi Lohman, Nathan Lohman, Coleman Mischel, William Mischel, Mark Taylor, Van Taylor, Makenzie Joe Taylor, Anthony Joseph England.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Fund, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, KY 40475.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved