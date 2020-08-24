Desiree "Daisy" Barnes, 92, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.She was born in Belgium on Dec. 12, 1927 to the late Leon Joseph Dauchot and Josephine Francoise DeBacker. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis H. Barnes; and two daughters, Frances "Louise" Siegel, Deborah Ann Barnes.She retired from 3M, and was a volunteer blanketeer with Project Linus.She is survived by one daughter, Vickie England; six grandchildren, Mara (Chris) Mischel, Angie Lohman, Debbie Siegel, Stefanie (Mark) Taylor, Robert (Lindsay) England, David England; and eight great-grandchildren, Abi Lohman, Nathan Lohman, Coleman Mischel, William Mischel, Mark Taylor, Van Taylor, Makenzie Joe Taylor, Anthony Joseph England.A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Fund, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, KY 40475.