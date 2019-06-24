Dollie Bell Lenox, 90, of Berry, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Harrison County on May 25, 1929, to the late Charles Bell Jr. and Mabel Wolfe Bell. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Lenox and her brother, Bill Bell.
She is survived by her son, Robert Michael (Alice) Lenox and her grandson, William Barton Lenox.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 19, at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Food Pantry, 204 Shimfessel Court, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Active Pallbearers will be Bart Lenox, Randall Dennis, Richard Wood Dennis, Gerald DeMoss, Frank Solomon and Doug Hampton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Cordray, Jerry Wiglesworth, Jerry Dawson, John Williams, Mitchell Whitaker and Buddy Renaker.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 20, 2019