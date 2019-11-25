Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Ann Kendall. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Ann Johnson Kendall, age 86, of Cynthiana, passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.

She was born in Cynthiana on June 15, 1933 to the late Rufus Lee Johnson and Alice Mildred Oder Johnson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy J. Wornall McGill.

Dolores was a graduate of Cynthiana High School, Class of 1951. She was a longtime member of the Cynthiana Christian Church and a staunch supporter of Harrison County Athletics.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold Moody Kendall; three sons, Harold Lee (Kelly) Kendall, Daniel Louis (Lisa) Kendall and Lawrence Ray (Debbie) Kendall; seven grandchildren, Katie (Colin) Duffie, Laura (Josh) Ashbrook, Jacob (Taighlor) Kendall, Jesse (Jake) Brown, Scott Kendall, Larah Kate Kendall and James Dawson Kendall; and six great-grandchildren, Calvert and Kendall Duffie, Emmett and Elijah Kendall, and Millie and Tate Ashbrook.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Ware Funeral Home at 11 a.m. by Dr. Larry Bishop. Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

Pallbearers will be Colin Duffie, Josh Ashbrook, Jacob Kendall, Scott Kendall, James Dawson Kendall and Jake Brown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 202 N. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

