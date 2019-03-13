Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Carr Tucker. View Sign

Donald Carr Tucker, 75, Lexington, formerly of Cynthiana, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was the son of the late G.L. and Belle Tucker. Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Bastin.

Don was a member of the last graduating class of Cynthiana High School and attended Georgetown College. After 44 years of service, Don retired as Manager of the Cost Accounting Department at the University of Kentucky. During his life he enjoyed being involved in the Jaycees, the Lexington Ski Club and the Rhinestone Dance Club. After retirement, he found great joy in being a partner with .

Don dedicated his life to his family and was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Tina (Eric) Bastin of Lexington and Donna (Jason) Palmer of Cynthiana; grandchildren, Shelby (TJ) Layne, Katie Palmer, Jordan Bastin, Jamie (Allison) Conn and Morgan (Josh) Burkhart; great-grandchildren, Jaymison, Brooklyn, Lakyn, Noah Reid, Colton, Jaxx, Josie, Miles and Maddox; brother, Barry (Diana) Tucker; nieces, Amy (James) Marcum, Leslie (Jim) Wilson; and several lifelong friends.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 16 at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building in Cynthiana.

Clark Legacy Center, Nicholasville, was in charge of arrangements.

