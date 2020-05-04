Donald M. Bowles, 80, formerly of Cynthiana, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Baptist Health-Lexington.
He was the son of the late George Earl and Maggie Belle Dampier Bowles. He was preceded in death by a son, James Rennick Bowles, and an infant daughter, Carolyn Sue Bowles.
Survivors include: his wife, Betty Helen Gaunce Bowles; two sons, Gayle Wayne Bowles and Robert Keith Bowles of Cynthiana.
Private graveside services were held Monday, May 4 at the Carlisle Cemetery. Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home, Carlisle, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 7, 2020