Donna Jujuanna "Juanna" Holland Cutwright, 81, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 30, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 6, 1938 to the late Wilbur Holland and Mary Louise Maupins Holland. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cutwright Jr.; a son, Johnny Cutwright; two brothers, Terrald E. Holland and Donald Holland; a sister, Thordis Wynetta Holland Reed; a brother-in-law, James Russell Cutwright Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Lail Holland and Charlene Holland; and a daughter-in-law, Zeta Cutwright.

She was a retired employee of 3M Company where she was employed for 29 years.

Juanna is survived by two sons, Roy M. Cutwright and James W. Cutwright; two daughters, Royath Cutwright (Antonio) Smith and Mycah (Jerry) Cummins; four sisters, Mary Louise Holland Porter of Cynthiana, Kathy Stewart of Omaha, Vickie Stewart of Omaha and Leslie Stewart of Omaha; six grandchildren, Brittany Cutwright (Matthew) Parsons, Brandon (Krystin) Cutwright, Marquese Cutwright, Breanna Cutwright (Betty Sams Harris), Roy Immanuel Cutwright and Amiah Cutwright; three step-grandchildren, Octavia Taylor, Ebony White and Jessica White; five great-grandchildren, Parker Parsons, Paisley Parsons, Phoenix Parsons, Philly Parsons and Aubrey Cutwright; as well as many nieces, nepheDonds.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at St. James AME Church, 312 W. Pleasant St., Cynthiana, Ky. by the Rev. Antonio Stuckey with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Bluegrass Hospice), 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY.

