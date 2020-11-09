1/
Doris Lilley Fryman
1933 - 2020
Doris Lilley Fryman, 87, formerly of Cynthiana, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Boonespring of Boone County in Union, Ky.
She was the daughter of the late Joe Hays Sr. and Nellie Grayson Lilley, and was preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Zeke" Fryman, a son, Jackie Fryman, and her step father, Everett Sipe.
Survivors include: two children, Pamela Abnee of Carlisle and Travis Fryman of Florence.
Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 9 at Battle Grove Cemetery officiated by Pastor Terry McDuffey. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Battle Grove Cemetery
