Doris Mann Riggs, 86, of Cynthiana passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Nicholas County on Aug. 10, 1933 to the late Nathaniel and Thelma McConnell Mann. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Morgan Riggs; two brothers, Harold Mann and James Mann; two sisters, Helen Mann and Marjorie Platt; and two granddaughters, Sarah Riggs and Jennifer Riggs. Doris was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church and the Rocky Mountain Horse Association.
Doris is survived by her son, John Morgan Riggs; two daughters, Karen (Paul) Clark and Susan (David) Bramel; a brother, Donnell Mac (Phyllis) Mann; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Millersburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Clark, David Bramel, Brett Froman, Casey Bramel, Braxton Bramel and Benton Bramel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 236, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020