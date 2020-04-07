Doris "Mickey" Raymond, 75, of Cynthiana, passed away April 5, 2020.
She was born in Greenville, South Carolina on April 23, 1944 to the late Cecil Wohlwinder and Doris Burley Wohlwinder.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Raymond and her brother, Mitchell Wohlwinder.
Mickey is survived by two sons, Cecil G. Bell and Michael (Julie) Raymond; her daughter, Robin (Howard) Stovall; a brother, Charles (Susie) Wohlwinder; and four grandchildren, Matthew Bell, Zachary Bell, Hannah Johnson and Chara Stovall.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020