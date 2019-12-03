Doris R. Beckett, 77, of Cynthiana, passed away Nov. 29, 2019 at Dover Manor.
She was born in London, Ky. on Jan. 19, 1942 to the late Elmer Rice and Edna Hyatt Rice. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Rice.
Doris is survived by her son, Steve (Mary Beth) Slade; her daughter, Shea (Dan Copfer) McCoskey; a brother, Dennis (Phyllis) Rice of Lexington; a sister, Darlene (Larry) Ring of Cynthiana; a sister-in-law, Priscilla Rice; four grandchildren, Callie (Chase) Wachter, Scott (Erica) Slade, Tyler McCoskey and Brooke McCoskey; five great-grandchildren, Cashton Slade, Haynes Slade, Vivian Slade, Mary Martin Wachter and Carlie Wachter; and her significant other, Harold "Bucky" Hignite.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. by Mike Currans with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Pallbearers will be Scott Slade, Scott Grannis, Michael Brown, Keith Mattingly, Greg Peyton and David Rice.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019