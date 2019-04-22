Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Alice Wedding. View Sign



Mrs. Wedding was born July 2, 1955, in Cynthiana, Ky. She was a nursing aide at Sparks Nursing Home and of the Christian faith. She loved her family and grandchildren, and cherished the memories of her children growing up. She had a quiet disposition but to her family she was hilarious. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Cheyenne Groves, her parents Paul and Patsy Wedding, and Mamaw Gert.

She is survived by her faithful husband of 40 years, Jerry Beeler; daughters, Tammy (Bobby) Vincent, Jerrah Williams, and Christina (Uriel) Hernandez, all of Central City; grandchildren, Michelle (Zack) King, Ethan Williams, Chelsea Vincent, Nathan Mejia, Kailey Mejia, Emberlin Groves, and Thalia Mejia; great-grandchildren, Wyatt King and Brayden King; sisters, Sandra Wedding, Rita Williams, Paula Jane Long, Kathy Wedding, and Vickie Mann; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 22 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dorothy Wedding Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.

www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com Dorothy Alice Wedding, 63, of Central City, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.Mrs. Wedding was born July 2, 1955, in Cynthiana, Ky. She was a nursing aide at Sparks Nursing Home and of the Christian faith. She loved her family and grandchildren, and cherished the memories of her children growing up. She had a quiet disposition but to her family she was hilarious. She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Cheyenne Groves, her parents Paul and Patsy Wedding, and Mamaw Gert.She is survived by her faithful husband of 40 years, Jerry Beeler; daughters, Tammy (Bobby) Vincent, Jerrah Williams, and Christina (Uriel) Hernandez, all of Central City; grandchildren, Michelle (Zack) King, Ethan Williams, Chelsea Vincent, Nathan Mejia, Kailey Mejia, Emberlin Groves, and Thalia Mejia; great-grandchildren, Wyatt King and Brayden King; sisters, Sandra Wedding, Rita Williams, Paula Jane Long, Kathy Wedding, and Vickie Mann; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services were held Monday, April 22 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dorothy Wedding Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close