Dorothy Jean Turner, 89, of Cynthiana, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus. Born in Harrison County, April 30, 1930 to the late John William Webb and Jeanette Doud Webb. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Franklin Snapp and her second husband, Gerald Turner; a brother, Charles Thomas Webb and sister, Hazel Webb Darnell.
She is survived by a brother, Bobby Webb and a sister, Mary Waits Moore.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Ridge Activity Fund, 1217 US Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Pallbearers will be John Wilson, Matt Roberts, Terry Moore, Larry Turner, Benji Miller and Joe Hick Rorer.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 26, 2019