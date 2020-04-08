Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Fred D. Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Fred D. Williams, originally of Harrison County, Kentucky, passed away on April 7, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina at age 88.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 56 years, JoAnn Agee Williams (formerly of Jonesville, Kentucky); two loving and devoted children, Dr. Joy Lind (Ron) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Dr. Joseph B. Williams (Taufika) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and their two children, Reyna and Gabriel; and brothers, Charles Vallandingham (Barbara) of Kentucky and Billy Vallandingham (Sandy) of Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Dr. Williams was an educator for 52 years, serving 19 of those as a school superintendent in the Fort Thomas Independent schools, Kentucky. He served as President of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, was the recipient of the Dupree Award by the Kentucky School Boards Association, and served as the first Executive Secretary of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators. He administered the new superintendent mentor program in Kentucky, and served as the first State Director of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 in the Kentucky Department of Education. He was selected by The Executive Educator of the National School Boards Association as one of America's 100 "Top Executive Educators" in the first year of the program. He was presented the Distinguished Service Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

Dr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Williams and Nancy Williams Vallandingham, brothers John Lewis Williams and Marshall Williams, and sisters Nancy Furnish and Yvonne Walsh.

There will be no visitation or funeral service; notes of remembrance can be sent to JoAnn, Joy, and Joseph at [email protected]. Any donations can be made to the Fort Thomas Education Foundation.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020

