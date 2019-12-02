Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duncan Tyler Bell. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Duncan "Doodlebug" Tyler Bell, 28, of Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Cynthiana on April 18, 1991 to Justin D. Bell and Connie Duncan Bell. Duncan attended Kentucky Christian University and the University of Kentucky. He worked as an Executive Assistant for the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet in Frankfort. Duncan was a passionate republican and had just accepted a position with the Attorney General Elect, Daniel Cameron.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Justin E. Bell and an aunt, Janet Duncan.

Duncan is survived by his mother and father, along with his sister, Elizabeth Bell (Jeremy) Smith; his brother, David (Amberly) Bell; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Patricia Duncan; his paternal grandmother, Lois Bell; four nephews, Isaiah Smith, Gabriel Smith, Luke Smith and Hudson Bell; several aunts and uncles, Sherry Judy, Steve Judy, Bobby and Connie Duncan, Larry Duncan, Gary and Teresa Duncan, Laura and Jeffery Clifford, Robin and Jimmy Smiley and Lisa and Brud Sheats; and many special cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Joey Lewis, Bobby Duncan and Richard Crowdy officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb Mattox, Lance McIlvain, Josh Curtis, John "Arnie" Arnold, Jared Martin, Matthew Dye, Malcolm Thomas, Drew Thompson, Justin Snyder and Zack Turner.

Honorary pallbearers are David Bell, Jeremy Smith, Isaiah Smith, Gabriel Smith, Luke Smith and Hudson Bell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodford Christian School, 320 Hope Lane, Versailles, KY 40383 or to the .

