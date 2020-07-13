Dustin Ford "Dirty Gann" Gann, 21, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Georgetown.Born Sept. 18, 1998 in Harrison County, he was a graduate of Harrison County High School, an avid car enthusiast and an all-around jokester. He loved clowning around and spending time with friends.Surviving are his father, Ben Gann; his mother, Angel Adams; a sister, Chelsey Maria Adams; a brother, Evan Braxton Gann, his maternal grandmother, Doris Adams; and his paternal grandmother, Lou Etta Wiglesworth.Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, Gary Thomas Adams, and his paternal grandfather, Samuel Kelly Gann.Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.