Dustin Ford "Dirty Gann" Gann, 21, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Georgetown.
Born Sept. 18, 1998 in Harrison County, he was a graduate of Harrison County High School, an avid car enthusiast and an all-around jokester. He loved clowning around and spending time with friends.
Surviving are his father, Ben Gann; his mother, Angel Adams; a sister, Chelsey Maria Adams; a brother, Evan Braxton Gann, his maternal grandmother, Doris Adams; and his paternal grandmother, Lou Etta Wiglesworth.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, Gary Thomas Adams, and his paternal grandfather, Samuel Kelly Gann.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.drakefuneralhome.com