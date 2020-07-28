Earl Fuller, 93, of Cynthiana, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.He was born Aug. 15, 1926 in Carlisle, Ky., a son of the late George H. and Ida Fuller, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Christine Franklin Fuller, and several brothers and sisters.Mr. Fuller was an honorably discharged Army veteran having served his country during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Cynthiana Elks Lodge #438.He was the owner and operator of Fuller's Ashland Service Station and Wrecker Service for many years and retired from the Cynthiana Fire Department. He enjoyed dirt track racing, was an avid fan of motor sports, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.Earl is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Michelle) Fuller, Roger (Susan) Fuller; one daughter, Nancy (Eddie) Nickerson; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a loving companion of many years, Mary Herrington.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Bro. Jeffrey Jackson will be officiating the services. Burial will follow the service in Battle Grove Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Mark Howard, Bradley and Zach Ewalt, Randy Ritchie, Joe Nichols, and John Scott.Honorary pallbearers will be the Cynthiana Fire Department Retirees.