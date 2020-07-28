1/1
Earl Fuller
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Fuller, 93, of Cynthiana, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born Aug. 15, 1926 in Carlisle, Ky., a son of the late George H. and Ida Fuller, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Christine Franklin Fuller, and several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Fuller was an honorably discharged Army veteran having served his country during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Cynthiana Elks Lodge #438.
He was the owner and operator of Fuller's Ashland Service Station and Wrecker Service for many years and retired from the Cynthiana Fire Department. He enjoyed dirt track racing, was an avid fan of motor sports, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Earl is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Michelle) Fuller, Roger (Susan) Fuller; one daughter, Nancy (Eddie) Nickerson; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a loving companion of many years, Mary Herrington.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Bro. Jeffrey Jackson will be officiating the services. Burial will follow the service in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Howard, Bradley and Zach Ewalt, Randy Ritchie, Joe Nichols, and John Scott.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Cynthiana Fire Department Retirees.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 28 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Burial
Battle Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved