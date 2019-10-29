Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond Cleveland Judy. View Sign Service Information Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-6333 Send Flowers Obituary

Edmond Cleveland "Eddie" Judy, 80, husband of Carolyn McDowell Judy for 60 years, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Harrison County to the late Grover Cleveland and Icy Keene Judy. He was the owner of C&E Radio Sales and Paris CB Supply, and was a retired farmer and of the Baptist faith. Eddie loved all animals great and small.

Additional survivors are three daughters, Claudia "Jeanie" Judy Royse Cynthiana, Carol Lynn Judy Norton and Cathy Judy (Jimmy) Mullen, both of Bourbon County; six grandchildren, Sarah Royse (Mark) Schirmer, Benjamin McDowell (Katie) Royse, Andrew Parker (Hillary) Norton, Molly Lynn Norton, Caitlin Anne Stamper and Courtney Keene Stamper; and eight great-grandchildren, Layne, Easton, Sam, Max, Wyatt, Hadley, Fielden and Kali; along with his constant canine companion, Zeke.

Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Donald, Howard and Warren Judy, a sister, Frances Judy Stump and a son-in-law Keith Royse.

Services will be Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Bro. Lester Caldwell with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday.

Casketbearers will be his grandchildren along with Curtis Judy, Glenn Judy, Jimmy Mullen and Butch Norton.

Honorary bearers will be his Leesburg Farm neighbors.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter.

