Edward Durant Conrad, 82, died Friday, June 1, 2019 in Parker, Colorado.
He was the son of Thomas Raymond and Sudie (Kendall) Conrad.
Survivors include: his wife, Gena Lee; two sons, Thomas Conrad of Apple Valley, Calif. and Steven Conrad of Wrightwood, Calif.; and a daughter, Elizabeth Conrad-Posey of Parker, Colo.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Ky., with Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, serving the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019