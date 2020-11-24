Edward H. "Ed" Ratcliff Jr., 76, of Cynthiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Born in Ashland on May 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward H. Ratcliff Sr., and the late Alene Littleton Ratcliff.
Ed was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. He was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America where he was awarded the God and Country Award from then-governor, Bert T. Combs. A member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Ed spent a majority of his life in coal mines worldwide and was responsible for the design and production of the underground coal feeder breakers. He was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He was a past member of the Cynthiana Christian Church Choir, the Licking Valley Singers, the Lexington Chapter of Men's Barbershop Chorus, Foresters, and Rotary International.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Foster Ratcliff; his children, Jana Lindsey and Tina (husband Robert) Hall of Nashville, TN; his stepchildren, Paul (wife Michelle) Foster of Cynthiana, and Wesley (wife Jacqueline) Foster of Pensacola, Fla.; his grandchildren, Samantha Hall, Jamie Peake, and Michael (fiancé, Ashley Dobbs) Phetteplace of Nashville; Kyle (wife Becca) Foster, Serena Foster, Lucas Foster, Dustin (Lyndsey) French, and Kacey (Jeremy) Hamm of Cynthiana; his great grandchildren, Olivia, Azriel, Julie, Gracie, Savannah, Maelyn, Emma, Sadie, Josie Kate, and a great grandson on the way. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ted Frazier; his niece, Keri Frazier; his nephew, Matt (wife Sarah) Frazier and their children, Evie, Ellie, and Ada; his sister-in-law, Ramona Parker; along with numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his siblings, Vicki Ratcliff Frazier and Lee Ann Ratcliff.
All services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be live streamed at approximately noon on Friday, November 27, and can be found online: www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.
Ed will be laid to rest in Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Ed to the Cynthiana Christian Church, Disciples of Christ (202 North Main Street, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031) and/or a donation to the family to plant a tree in the Ashland City Park in his memory.
