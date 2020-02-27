Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Furnish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on May 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Redd Furnish. She was a lifelong farmer, working alongside her sister Frances. She attended the Renaker Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Marie Furnish on Oct. 1, 2015.

She is survived by many special friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, with Bro. Barry Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.

Pallbearers for the service will be Eddie Million, Nathan Million, Mario Aguilar, Tommy Milner, Bradley Milner, and Charlie Bowen.

Honorary pallbearers will be Royce Tub Willoughby, Bo Collins, Charles Ed Wilson, Eugene Dunn, Rocky Smith, and Wes Kidwell.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7833 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042.

www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Eileen Furnish, 89, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Grant Center in Williamstown, Ky.She was born on May 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Redd Furnish. She was a lifelong farmer, working alongside her sister Frances. She attended the Renaker Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Marie Furnish on Oct. 1, 2015.She is survived by many special friends.Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, with Bro. Barry Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.Pallbearers for the service will be Eddie Million, Nathan Million, Mario Aguilar, Tommy Milner, Bradley Milner, and Charlie Bowen.Honorary pallbearers will be Royce Tub Willoughby, Bo Collins, Charles Ed Wilson, Eugene Dunn, Rocky Smith, and Wes Kidwell.Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7833 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close