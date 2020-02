Eileen Furnish, 89, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Grant Center in Williamstown, Ky.She was born on May 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Redd Furnish. She was a lifelong farmer, working alongside her sister Frances. She attended the Renaker Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Marie Furnish on Oct. 1, 2015.She is survived by many special friends.Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, with Bro. Barry Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.Pallbearers for the service will be Eddie Million, Nathan Million, Mario Aguilar, Tommy Milner, Bradley Milner, and Charlie Bowen.Honorary pallbearers will be Royce Tub Willoughby, Bo Collins, Charles Ed Wilson, Eugene Dunn, Rocky Smith, and Wes Kidwell.Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7833 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042.