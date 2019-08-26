Elizabeth Ann Spence (1947 - 2019)
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Spence, 71, of Cynthiana, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
She was born in Harrison County on Oct. 27, 1947 to the late Herbert Hill and Norma Jean Wiggins Hill, and is preceded in death by her husband, Junior Spence.
Libby is survived by her son, Christopher (Kristin) Spence; her daughter, Lori Ann (Steven) Delgado; her brother, Tod Hill; her sister, Dorothy "DeDe" Feeback-Kuhnke; four grandchildren, Courtney Spence, Ashley (Corey) Campbell, Faith Spence and Hope Spence; and three great-grandchildren, Lucas Spence-Earlywine, Gabriel Campbell and Skylar Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Tony Spence with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
