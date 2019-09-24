Elizabeth Mountjoy Ford Latimer Tanner, 93, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
Born in Owenton, Ky., Sept. 10, 1926, to the late RC Ford Sr. and Florrie Rodman Ford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Latimer Sr. and 11 siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Robert Tanner; two sons, Jim (Linda) Latimer and Burney "Bear" Latimer; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Whiteman, Kerstin (Adam) English, Jonathan Latimer and Jeremy (Amy) Latimer; and five great- grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. We will reconvene at Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main Street, Frankfort, KY at 3:30 p.m. for a graveside service.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019