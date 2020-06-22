Ella Lee Walton Case, 88, of Mt. Olivet, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.

She was a daughter of the late Lee Walton and Edith Pauline Howard Walton, and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobbie Case; and her son, Newton Lee Case.

Survivors include: her son, Danny Case; and two daughters, Delma Dwan Nieland and Lisa Earlywine.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24 at Fosters Chapel Church at 12 p.m. by Pastor Bill Henry with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store