Ella Lee Walton Case, 88, of Mt. Olivet, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.
She was a daughter of the late Lee Walton and Edith Pauline Howard Walton, and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobbie Case; and her son, Newton Lee Case.
Survivors include: her son, Danny Case; and two daughters, Delma Dwan Nieland and Lisa Earlywine.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24 at Fosters Chapel Church at 12 p.m. by Pastor Bill Henry with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
She was a daughter of the late Lee Walton and Edith Pauline Howard Walton, and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobbie Case; and her son, Newton Lee Case.
Survivors include: her son, Danny Case; and two daughters, Delma Dwan Nieland and Lisa Earlywine.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24 at Fosters Chapel Church at 12 p.m. by Pastor Bill Henry with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.