Service Information Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-6333 Visitation 4:00 PM Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home 112 North Walnut Street Cynthiana , KY 41031 Service 12:00 PM Benson UMC

Elsie Louise Elliott Beckett, 97, wife of the late James Kendall Beckett, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Born July 30, 1922 in Latonia, Ky., to the late Fed C. and Nellie Gardiner Elliott, she was a 1940 graduate of Berry High School, a retired employee of 3M, an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and had been a member of Benson United Methodist Church since 1937. Elsie devoted herself in service to her community having been a charter member in 1947 and past president of the Harrison County Homemakers, a member of the Harrison County Good Sam Rainbow Chapter 13 and the Harrison County Fair Board.

Surviving are two sons, Roger (Katherine) Beckett of Berry, and Dennis (Melissa) Beckett of Brooksville; a daughter, Sarah Jane Withers of Goodyear, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Preston (Jeana) Withers, Kevin (Heather) Withers, James Paul (Susan) Switzer, Kathryn (Marty) Ritchie, Amanda Beckett Hoffman, Patrick (Melinda) Beckett, Joseph (Courtney) Beckett and James (Monica) Beckett; 14 great-grandchildren, Chelsey Switzer (Aaron Gilley), Layken (Kendrick) Wright, Rebecca (Caleb) Jolly, Megan, Lindsey, Alexis, Isabel and Owen Withers, Dylan Hoffman, Kendyl, Garyn, Macy, Harper and Hudson Beckett; and an expected great-great-grandson, Griffin James Wright.

Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Anita Ruth (Tony) Switzer, a sister, Grace Elnora Williams, and a son-in-law, Bobby Withers.

Services were held Monday, Jan. 27 at Benson United Methodist Church by the Rev. Tim Thompson and Bro. Greg Olmstead. Burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Casketbearers were her grandchildren.

Honorary bearers were the many lives that Elsie touched.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Benson United Methodist Church Building Fund.

